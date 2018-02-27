TV news anchor plays it cool when bird lands on her head

SAN DIEGO, California (KTRK) --A morning news show went to the birds on live TV.
The San Diego anchors were talking about the upcoming zoo segment when a bird landed on one of the co-hosts.
She played it cool but confronted the bird after the commercial.
"You don't mess up another girl's hair. Good thing I have a lot of hairspray," said Nichelle Medina.
Medina says as a working mom it was nice to have a little scalp massage.
