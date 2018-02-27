PETS & ANIMALS

TV news anchor plays it cool when bird lands on her head

EMBED </>More Videos

Anchor plays it cool when bird lands on her head. (KTRK)

SAN DIEGO, California (KTRK) --
A morning news show went to the birds on live TV.

The San Diego anchors were talking about the upcoming zoo segment when a bird landed on one of the co-hosts.

She played it cool but confronted the bird after the commercial.

"You don't mess up another girl's hair. Good thing I have a lot of hairspray," said Nichelle Medina.

Medina says as a working mom it was nice to have a little scalp massage.

RELATED: Mountain lion desperately tries to get through home's glass door to reach pet dog
EMBED More News Videos

A Westlake Village family recalls the terrifying moment a mountain lion tried to get into their home through a back door.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsbirdsanimal newscaught on camerabuzzworthyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Officers wrangle four-legged landscapers after goats, donkey walk off job
SPONSORED: Pick Your Pet
Happy Panda Day!
United: Flight attendant 'did not knowingly place' dog in bin
Dog with human-like face becomes latest internet sensation
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video