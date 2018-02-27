U of H says there is no threat after investigation

UHPD has investigated concerning posts on social media made by a former UH student. There is no threat to UH or the surrounding community. — University of Houston (@UHouston) February 27, 2018

UHPD has been contacted by concerned members of the UH community regarding an individual's posts on social media. Thank you to the UH community for looking after each other and sharing your concerns.

UHPD is looking into the matter. — UH Police Department (@UofHPolice) February 27, 2018

The University of Houston says there is no threat after investigating a social media threat.The announcement was made via Twitter Tuesday morning.UHPD began investigating the possible threat Monday night after concerns by students were raised via social media."A lot of kids are posting 'be careful,'" said Rodrigo DeLatorre, a UH freshman. "I am nervous."On Twitter, Reddit, and other social media sites, students were talking about a rumored threat."If you scroll through those comments, they're crazy. I completely understand where everyone was coming from when they reported him," said John Moosemiller, a UH senior.Students asked on Twitter if it was safe to go to school. Many wanted more updates on the investigation.U of H police tweeted four times in response to concerns.U of H didn't comment again until Tuesday morning because of the ongoing investigation.UHPD also tweeted an update, saying there is no threat.A university spokesperson told ABC13, no more details about the former student or the threats will be released at this time."I have full faith in (the school), full trust. They are very good at keeping us safe on campus," said Corina Rangal, another student."I'm not sure what to believe, so I'm cautious," DeLatorre said.