Baby thrown from stroller after being hit by a car

EMBED </>More Videos

A 1-year-old child is in critical condition after the stroller he was riding in was hit by a car. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 1-year-old is in critical condition after being hit by a car while being pushed in a stroller.

It happened on Pierce and Main in downtown Houston.

It was just after 1 a.m. Tuesday when police say the parents were pushing the stroller across the street.

Investigators say they were crossing against the light.

As they entered the street, a man driving a black Mercedes with New Mexico plates hit the stroller.

The 1-year-old was thrown from the stroller.

Police say the driver of the car had a green light, and it was the parents who were crossing against the signal when the accident happened.

"It appears that a 1-year-old child was being pushed across the street by the parents when a vehicle went through the intersection and struck the stroller," said Lt. Larry Crowson.

HPD did give the driver a sobriety test. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this accident.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
babypedestrian struckchildrenchild injuredHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video