Baby thrown from stroller after being hit by a car

A 1-year-old is in critical condition after being hit by a car while being pushed in a stroller.It happened on Pierce and Main in downtown Houston.It was just after 1 a.m. Tuesday when police say the parents were pushing the stroller across the street.Investigators say they were crossing against the light.As they entered the street, a man driving a black Mercedes with New Mexico plates hit the stroller.The 1-year-old was thrown from the stroller.Police say the driver of the car had a green light, and it was the parents who were crossing against the signal when the accident happened."It appears that a 1-year-old child was being pushed across the street by the parents when a vehicle went through the intersection and struck the stroller," said Lt. Larry Crowson.HPD did give the driver a sobriety test. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this accident.