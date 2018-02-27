HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO

Special rodeo theme days

If this really is your first rodeo, here's what you need to know.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo offers more than just good food and entertainment.

The event also focuses on celebrating the different backgrounds of its millions of guests and the diversity of Texas by holding theme days.

Here is how you can get involved.

Armed Forces Appreciation Day - Feb. 28

This day honors the men and women who serve or have served in the military.

Wear red, white and blue to show support for the troops.

There is also free NRG Park Admission for:

- actively serving members in uniform with a current military I.D.
- spouses of actively serving military personnel with a current military spouse I.D., and children under 18
- this is for Armed Forces Appreciation Day only

Black Heritage Day - March 2

Enjoy live entertainment on the Stars Over Texas stage all day long from bands, choirs, cheerleader teams and more.

You can also check out special entertainment for this day at the Champion Wine Garden and in The Hideout.

You'll find historical and educational displays around NRG Park, too.

First Responders Day - March 5

This is the day the Rodeo dedicates to saluting law enforcement, firefighters, EMS and other emergency service personnel.

They will receive:

- free NRG Park admission. Just show your badge. This also applies for four of your family members. This is on First Responders Day only.
- special equipment and services displays

- recognition during the Rodeo performance (the ticket is sold separately)

Go Tejano Day - March 11

You can enjoy live entertainment on the Stars Over Texas Stage and in the Champion Wine Garden.

Don't miss the Mariachi Invitational Semifinals in The Hideout.

Five professional Mariachi groups from across the state are invited to compete.

The two finalists compete in front of the RodeoHouston crowd. There are also cash prizes for all participants.

For more Go Tejano Day fun, swing by Fiesta Charra in the NRG Center Main Arena where you can see traditional Mexico folk dance and horseback riding.

For a full explanation of the event, click here.
