Study: Sharp rise in obesity among America's youngest children

New research shows kids in the U.S. continue to gain too much weight.
The sharpest increase was among children ages 2 to 5 years old, according to researchers.
Obesity remains the highest among Hispanic and African American children.
Pediatricians say one thing parents can do is to have only healthy snacks inside the house.
Kids will eventually eat the healthy snacks, which can promote better quality of life in the long run, the study shows.
Related Topics:
healthu.s. & worldchildren's healthobesity
healthu.s. & worldchildren's healthobesity