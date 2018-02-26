FOOD & DRINK

Chip and Joanna Gaines turn fixer upper into hot Waco restaurant

Chip and Joanna Gaines turned this fixer upper into a hoppin' new breakfast restaurant in Waco. (KTRK)

WACO, Texas (KTRK) --
HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are hoping you'll join them for a meal.

The husband and wife design duo are officially in the restaurant business, opening Magnolia Table in Waco.

In true "Fixer Upper" fashion, the Gaines purchased an old building and spent months renovating it.

The restaurant will focus on breakfast, and will feature an outdoor coffee bar and grab-and-go menu.

