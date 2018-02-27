COCKFIGHTING

50 arrested, 165 fowl seized in alleged cock fighting ring in Brazoria Co. neighborhood

EMBED </>More Videos

Alleged cockfighting ring nets 50 arrests in Brazoria Co.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
A take-down of an alleged large-scale cockfighting operation netted 50 arrests and 165 seized fowl in an unincorporated part of Pearland over the weekend.

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 17700 block of Wells Drive at around 2 p.m. Sunday on reports of a possible rooster fighting ring.

The sheriff's office said deputies first came upon a very large number of vehicles and people in the area. Deputies detained the 50 people, including Jesus Carlos Rueda, Herminio Leija and Ramirro Rivera who were all charged with state jail felony cock fighting.

Misdemeanor cock fighting counts are pending for the remaining 47 detainees.

Deputies also located between 30 and 50 dead roosters believed to have perished as a result of the alleged fighting ring.

The live birds were taken into the custody of Brazoria County Sheriff's Office-Animal Control. The Brazoria County Court is expected to determine what will happen next with the seized roosters.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
animalanimal abusecockfightingPearlandBrazoria County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COCKFIGHTING
Hundreds of animals seized from alleged cockfighting
Four arrested for cock fighting
More cockfighting
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video