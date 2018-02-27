A take-down of an alleged large-scale cockfighting operation netted 50 arrests and 165 seized fowl in an unincorporated part of Pearland over the weekend.According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 17700 block of Wells Drive at around 2 p.m. Sunday on reports of a possible rooster fighting ring.The sheriff's office said deputies first came upon a very large number of vehicles and people in the area. Deputies detained the 50 people, including Jesus Carlos Rueda, Herminio Leija and Ramirro Rivera who were all charged with state jail felony cock fighting.Misdemeanor cock fighting counts are pending for the remaining 47 detainees.Deputies also located between 30 and 50 dead roosters believed to have perished as a result of the alleged fighting ring.The live birds were taken into the custody of Brazoria County Sheriff's Office-Animal Control. The Brazoria County Court is expected to determine what will happen next with the seized roosters.