An Army recruiter is accused of sending nude photos of himself to a 16-year-old student at Deer Park High School.According to court documents, Adam Matthew Perkins, 37, met the victim during a criminal justice fundraiser at the school in December. Perkins reportedly gave a $20 donation and told the girl that she could take an Army pre-test through Snapchat.They exchanged Snapchat accounts. The girl told authorities Perkins began sending weird messages, saying things like, "I'm no angel" and telling the victim she had sexy toes. She said she then received a sexually explicit photo of Perkins."A lot of the information that is sent over social media is recorded in whichever outlet that it was sent in, and we were able to get that through a subpoena and search warrants," explained Lt. Frank Hart, of the Deer Park Police Department.When confronted by Deer Park police, Perkins initially denied sending the nude photo, but later claimed that he had sent a photo of his penis to a student by accident.Perkins has been charged with displaying harmful material to a minor, a misdemeanor count."You think that this person was a person you could trust, so I might not have taken a second guess at a recruiter. I'm not going to have thoughts that he would do something like that, so it's an abuse of power and it's horrible. It's scary," said Patricia Moreno, who has a 16-year-old at Deer Park High.