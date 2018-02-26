Student arrested after threat made on Snapchat against Sam Rayburn HS

EMBED </>More Videos

A student has been arrested over a threat against Sam Rayburn High School made on Snapchat.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
A high school in the Pasadena ISD has become the latest target of a threat.

The district said Monday morning that the Pasadena ISD police department received a tip about a threat on Snapchat against Sam Rayburn High School.

Pasadena ISD also added that the police department began to investigate immediately and arrested a student for making a terroristic threat.

It said in a statement: "As a precaution, additional district personnel and Pasadena ISD Police Department are on site today at Sam Rayburn High School."

This comes as several Houston-area schools have had to deal with threats over the last two weeks since the shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people.

NO JOKE: Schools on edge after week of lockdowns and alleged threats on social media

EMBED More News Videos

These are just some of the school districts where students have been charged with making terroristic threats following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida last week.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
school threathigh schoolsnapchatPasadena
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video