Got this from parent who says many are trying to get to their kids at Sam Rayburn HS after a threat on snap chat. Student has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/JZkX2DN4wr — Mayra Moreno ABC13 (@MayraABC13) February 26, 2018

A high school in the Pasadena ISD has become the latest target of a threat.The district said Monday morning that the Pasadena ISD police department received a tip about a threat on Snapchat against Sam Rayburn High School.Pasadena ISD also added that the police department began to investigate immediately and arrested a student for making a terroristic threat.It said in a statement: "As a precaution, additional district personnel and Pasadena ISD Police Department are on site today at Sam Rayburn High School."This comes as several Houston-area schools have had to deal with threats over the last two weeks since the shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people.