'The Lord give and the Lord taketh away:' Pastor's son, friend killed in apparent double homicide

EMBED </>More Videos

Gary police are investigating a double homicide that took place Sunday morning.

By
GARY, Indiana --
Gary police began investigating an alleged double homicide Sunday, authorities said.

According to police, officers responded at approximately 1:56 a.m. to a report of shots fired and a man with a gun.

A 29-year-old man and 44-year-old woman were found in an apartment building. Both victims had multiple gunshot wounds and were declared dead on the scene, authorities said.

The male victim was identified as Van Dyke Cason of Gary. Cason's family said he was a certified nursing assistant and was excited about a new job he had just started.

Cason's sister, Ashley said she spoke with her brother just hours before his death.

"We were just playing around," Ashley said. "'Hey, I just realized you're going to be 30 this year.' He was like, 'I know, don't remind me.'"

"He was a good person," Ashley added. "Loving. Everybody loved him...He just said 'I just want to treat people like I want to be treated.'"

Van Dyke and Ashley's father, Pastor Sylvester Cason, said that he has buried many people in his 47 years as a preacher, but his son's funeral would be difficult.

"The Lord give and the Lord taketh away," Sylvester Cason said. "I pray for the individual that pulled that trigger, that God may have mercy on their soul."

The Lake County, Indiana, Coroner identified the female victim as Freddie Howard, of Gary. The victims were found in Howard's apartment.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
double homicidedouble murderhomicideu.s. & worldIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video