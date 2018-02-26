PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Stoneman Douglas hockey team wins championship

Stoneman Douglas hockey team wins state title. Report from Good Morning America on February 26, 2018. (WPVI)

PARKLAND, Florida --
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School ice hockey team won the Florida championship, 11 days after a gunman killed 17 of their classmates and staff members.

The fourth-seeded Eagles upset top-ranked East Lake 3-1 in the Sunday morning semifinals at a minor-league rink near Fort Myers, then routed Tampa Jesuit 7-4 in the afternoon finals.

"We just came out, played hard, gave it everything we got. This wasn't for us. This was for the 17 victims. We played for them," student athlete Joey Zenobi said.

Once back at campus, the players placed their medals on the crosses for each of the victims at the growing memorial.

The team is moving on to a national tournament.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
