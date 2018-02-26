WINCHESTER, Massachusetts --A man accused of fatally stabbing a medical student inside a library while she was studying is expected to face a judge Monday.
Police say 23-year-old Jeffrey Yao stabbed 22-year-old Deane Stryker inside the Winchester Public Library on Saturday.
Winchester is about 20 minutes north of Boston.
Officials told WVCB Stryker was sitting at a table when Yao attacked her from behind with a 10-inch blade.
A 77-year-old man who was also stabbed tried to help her. He survived.
Stryker was taken to the hospital, where she died.
Police believe the victims were chosen at random.
Yao is expected to be arraigned Monday.