Medical student fatally stabbed in random attack while studying in library

EMBED </>More Videos

A man is accused of fatally stabbing a woman inside a library.

WINCHESTER, Massachusetts --
A man accused of fatally stabbing a medical student inside a library while she was studying is expected to face a judge Monday.

Police say 23-year-old Jeffrey Yao stabbed 22-year-old Deane Stryker inside the Winchester Public Library on Saturday.

Winchester is about 20 minutes north of Boston.

Officials told WVCB Stryker was sitting at a table when Yao attacked her from behind with a 10-inch blade.

A 77-year-old man who was also stabbed tried to help her. He survived.

Stryker was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Police believe the victims were chosen at random.

Yao is expected to be arraigned Monday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldstabbingstudent dieswoman killedMassachusetts
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video