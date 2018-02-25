MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin --A Wisconsin woman is being held in jail after authorities say she admitted to killing three young children, including her own infant son more than 30 years ago.
Nancy Moronez is charged in the death of three children.
Her 18-day-old son died in 1980.
In 1984, a six-month-old died in her Milwaukee home.
One year later, an 11-week-old died at the same house.
Moronez was babysitting the last two children, all of their deaths were ruled then as sudden infant death syndrome.
"When I was suspicious about something, being the officer in charge, I had to go through with my whole investigation," retired fire lieutenant John Kuster told WDJT.
Kuster was at the scene of the Milwaukee deaths.
His original report was unearthed after Moronez told her daughter she had killed her son.
The daughter reported that information to police, and the investigation was opened.
When investigators interviewed the 60-year-old this week, she admitted to suffocating the children she babysat, and said she drowned her son.
She allegedly told investigators, "can't take kids that constantly cry."
Moronez faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted on all counts.