Launching The Great Texas BBQ Festival

HOUSTON, Texas --Day For Night organizer Omar Afra doesn't just want to entertain Houstonians one weekend a year. On Thursday, Afra and partner Chris Wise announced a new event that will combine two Texas favorites: live music and barbecue.
Dubbed The Great Texas BBQ Festival, the event will celebrate the best of Texas barbecue, music, and craft beer on April 21 and 22 at downtown's Sam Houston Park. Tickets (general admission $35, VIP $105) are on sale now.
Headliners for the concert portion include Robert Earl Keen, Dawes, Morris Day and the Time, Lucero, Nikki Lane, and the first Houston performance of 2018 by local stars The Suffers. Other performers include Lee Fields and the Expressions, Wanda Jackson, Brownout, Junior Brown, Futurebirds, Ida Mae, Rich O'Toole, and more.
