Demand grows for bulletproof backpack shields

STOW, Ohio --Demand is growing for a bulletproof backpack insert billed as a protection for children during school shootings.
A company in Ohio says that interest has gone through the roof since the shooting in Florida.
"You basically just slide them, just where you laptop may go," Matt White of Shotstop Ballistics told WEWS.
The bulletproof backpack shield comes in a hard or soft version.
White explained that it blocks bullets from handguns and some rifles, but not all guns.
"This will stop six, at least six rounds of a handgun," he said.
White says more parents are asking about and ordering the insert, following the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., and Monday's case in Jackson Township, Ohio, where a 13-year-old boy died after shooting himself in a middle school bathroom.
"We've had, I would say, 100 to 200 percent increase, certainly in response," White said.
How much is the backpack shield? The insert comes with a price tag of $110.
But it cannot hold bullets from the weapons such as AR-15 rifle, which is similar to what was used by the Parkland gunman.
