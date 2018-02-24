Demand grows for bulletproof backpack shields

STOW, Ohio --
Demand is growing for a bulletproof backpack insert billed as a protection for children during school shootings.

A company in Ohio says that interest has gone through the roof since the shooting in Florida.

"You basically just slide them, just where you laptop may go," Matt White of Shotstop Ballistics told WEWS.

The bulletproof backpack shield comes in a hard or soft version.

White explained that it blocks bullets from handguns and some rifles, but not all guns.

"This will stop six, at least six rounds of a handgun," he said.

White says more parents are asking about and ordering the insert, following the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., and Monday's case in Jackson Township, Ohio, where a 13-year-old boy died after shooting himself in a middle school bathroom.

"We've had, I would say, 100 to 200 percent increase, certainly in response," White said.

How much is the backpack shield? The insert comes with a price tag of $110.

But it cannot hold bullets from the weapons such as AR-15 rifle, which is similar to what was used by the Parkland gunman.

RELATED: Bulletproof backpacks in demand in wake of school shooting
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
school safetyschoolgun controlgunsschool shootingparkland school shootingu.s. & world
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos