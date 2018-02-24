BUSINESS

Delta and United Airlines join growing list of companies ending ties with NRA

EMBED </>More Videos

The list of companies cutting ties with NRA continues to grow (KTRK)

U.S. companies that have partnered with the National Rifle Association to offer discounts and benefits to its members have begun to distance themselves from the gun lobbying group after the latest school shooting.

Both Delta and United said Saturday they will no longer offer discounted fares to NRA members to attend their annual meetings, and both have asked the gun rights group to remove any references to their companies from the NRA website.

Following is a list of some of the companies that have cut ties or distanced themselves from the NRA:

United Airlines- The airline company said they will no longer offer a discounted rate to their annual meeting and are asking NRA to remove any United's information from their website on Saturday.

First National Bank of Omaha - The bank announced that it would not renew a co-branded Visa credit-card with the NRA.

The Hertz Corp. - The rental car company ended its discount program for NRA members.

MetLife Inc. - The insurer terminated discounts that had been offered to NRA members on the NRA website

Enterprise Holdings Inc. - The car rental company that also owns Alamo and National cut off discounts for NRA members.

Symantec Corp. - The software company that makes Norton Antivirus technology ended its discount program with the NRA.

Chubb Ltd. - The insurer announced it was ending participation in the NRA's gun-owner insurance program, though it provided notice three months ago.

Best Western - The hotel chain told multiple social media users that it was no longer affiliated with the NRA, though it did not say when that decision was made.

Wyndham Hotels - The hotel chain told social media users it is no longer affiliated with the NRA without specifying when that decision was made.

Related Topics:
businessNRAgun controlgun safetygun lawsgun violencegunsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
BUSINESS
Uber yanks fleet of self-driving cars after deadly crash
Another favorite 90s mall stop declares bankruptcy
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holders recalled
How adult allowances help couples save more than money
More Business
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video