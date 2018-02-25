These megachurches attract the largest flocks in Texas

Today, megachurches have become palaces for those needing the word of God.
These huge houses of the Lord were built for different reasons, ranging from meeting the large demand for worship to basing their attendance on a charismatic leader.
Nevertheless, the churches are here, available to anyone who needs the comfort of God's word every Sunday.
In Texas alone, the advent of megachurches is much stronger. A good handful are in the Houston area alone. Here are five notable megachurches in the Lone Star State, as listed in MSN:
Lakewood Church
Houston's own church, the non-denominational Lakewood attracts an average weekly attendance of 43,500 parishioners. The church's story is known to many a Houstonian. Created by John Osteen in 1959, the congregation grew over the decades. The church arrived inside the former home of the Rockets in later years, and the congregation has since been led by John's son, Joel Osteen, who has become an internationally known multimedia figure.
Gateway Church
Located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Gateway attracts about 28,000 people each week. It is independent and non-denominational led by Pastor Robert Morris. The church has grown to the point of requiring different locations in the DFW area to host worshipers.
Fellowship Church
Another church in the DFW, this Grapevine sanctuary welcomes more than 24,000 parishioners a week. Latched on with the Southern Baptist Convention, the church is using contemporary worship methods to attract a wider audience.
Second Baptist Church
This church also has the distinction of hosting congregants throughout the Houston area with multiple campuses. It holds the distinction of being one of the largest Baptist churches in the U.S., welcoming more than 20,600 worshipers.
Woodlands Church
The non-denominational house of worship is home to more than 18,000 parishioners a week in The Woodlands. Already garnering a fast-growing base, the church was founded in 1993 by Kerry Shook, who already boasts a New York Times best-seller "One Month to Live: 30 Days to a No-Regrets Life", which was co-authored with his wife Chris.
Cornerstone Church
San Antonio's Cornerstone Church is home to 17,000 worshipers, headed by Pastor John Hagee, who, according to MSN, is the fifth of six pastors in his family named John Hagee. It is an independent, non-denomination sanctuary.
The Potter's House
Despite seemingly sinful beginnings, the church has thrived to serve the underprivileged in Dallas. The church, which welcomes a little over 16,000 worshipers, was founded in the '80s as the Eagles Nest Family Church by W.V. Grant, who was sent to prison for tax evasion. Boisterous leader T.D. Jakes relaunched the church as Potter's House.
