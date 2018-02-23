HPD looking for woman accused of murder in SW Houston

Police say a 28-year-old woman is on the run, accused of killing a man in southwest Houston.According to Houston police, Travee Unique Bradley is the suspect in the deadly shooting of a 59-year-old man late Thursday night.The incident happened at 12101 Fondren at about 10:45 p.m. HPD officers responded to a call of a shooting at an apartment complex and located the victim.Police identified Bradley as an acquaintance of the victim.Police urged anyone with information on Bradley's whereabouts to contact HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.