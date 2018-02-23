ROAD TO RECOVERY

First FEMA trailers heading to Houston 6 months after Hurricane Harvey

EMBED </>More Videos

First FEMA trailers arrive in Houston 6 months after Harvey (KTRK)

By
KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
Six months after Hurricane Harvey destroyed thousands of homes, government trailers are arriving to help people rebuild in Houston.

The first units arrived in Kingwood this week.

"I was taking pictures and calling all my family that I got it, I got it, it's finally here," Sharai Poteet said.

In late August, Hurricane Harvey destroyed this home.

"My whole house had to be gutted out," Poteet said.

Months later, Poteet is slowly getting the house back together.

"I have lights," she said. "There are no switches. You can't make anything work."

Because of this, her family is spread across the area, forcing them to delay Christmas. This is about to change. Crews are putting the finishing touches on her two FEMA mobile units.

Poteet was approved for the homes in October. It took four months because of a city ordinance. But the city council recently revised it.

"It's going to help us a lot," Poteet said.

It won't just be her. FEMA said six units are in Houston. Another 105 could be on their way soon.

Once they arrive, the Houston ordinance allows homeowners to use them for six months. If they need more time, they can re-apply. The trailers don't cost homeowners anything.

In order to receive one, someone must applied for FEMA aid last year and have suffered more than $17,000 in damages.

For Poteet, the units allow her not only a way to repair her home, but have Christmas, even if it's a couple months late.

"We're going to have our Christmas dinner, and open presents and be a family and celebrate," Poteet said.

Poteet isn't moved in yet. The homes have to be properly installed. She hopes to be in the trailers by next week, and it won't just be her family visiting.

We've learned Mayor Sylvester Turner plans to be here as well next week to see her new place.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
FEMAtrailershurricane harveyhouston floodroad to recoveryHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROAD TO RECOVERY
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Kingwood HS reopens after Hurricane Harvey flooding
Rodeo tradition helps heal city touched by Harvey
Thousands helping rebuild homes damaged by Harvey
Trae tha Truth gives ABC13 sneak peek of new album featuring Houston
More road to recovery
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video