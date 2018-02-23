Six months after Hurricane Harvey destroyed thousands of homes, government trailers are arriving to help people rebuild in Houston.The first units arrived in Kingwood this week."I was taking pictures and calling all my family that I got it, I got it, it's finally here," Sharai Poteet said.In late August, Hurricane Harvey destroyed this home."My whole house had to be gutted out," Poteet said.Months later, Poteet is slowly getting the house back together."I have lights," she said. "There are no switches. You can't make anything work."Because of this, her family is spread across the area, forcing them to delay Christmas. This is about to change. Crews are putting the finishing touches on her two FEMA mobile units.Poteet was approved for the homes in October. It took four months because of a city ordinance. But the city council recently revised it."It's going to help us a lot," Poteet said.It won't just be her. FEMA said six units are in Houston. Another 105 could be on their way soon.Once they arrive, the Houston ordinance allows homeowners to use them for six months. If they need more time, they can re-apply. The trailers don't cost homeowners anything.In order to receive one, someone must applied for FEMA aid last year and have suffered more than $17,000 in damages.For Poteet, the units allow her not only a way to repair her home, but have Christmas, even if it's a couple months late."We're going to have our Christmas dinner, and open presents and be a family and celebrate," Poteet said.Poteet isn't moved in yet. The homes have to be properly installed. She hopes to be in the trailers by next week, and it won't just be her family visiting.We've learned Mayor Sylvester Turner plans to be here as well next week to see her new place.