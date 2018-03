A cool mid-century home complete with piano-shaped pool in one of Houston's best neighborhoods has hit the market.The charming ranch style house sits on large lot in the Briarcroft neighborhood just west of the Galleria.In addition to the piano-shaped swimming pool, the inside has plenty to offer, with a large stone floor family room and three bedrooms and three baths.The 3,265 square foot home is listed for $725,000.For more information go to John Daugherty Realtors