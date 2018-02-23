SOCIETY

The 'Side Profile Selfie' encourages people to embrace their large or bumpy noses

EMBED </>More Videos

The 'Side Profile Selfie' encourages people to embrace their noses (KTRK)

It's important to know your angles when taking a picture, but the new #SideProfileSelfie campaign, started by Radhika Sanghani, is on a mission to get people to embrace all parts of their bodies. Especially their nose.


Mashable reported that the freelance journalist started the empowering movement this week. Sanghani called on people to share photos of themselves from a side angle to show off their noses despite the shape or size.

Since Radhika launched the campaign on Tuesday, many people took to social media to post their own selfies with stories embracing their noses.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyselfiecampaignsocial mediagood newsbeauty
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Chick-Fil-A cashier saves $3 for weeks to return it to customer
More Society
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video