Breaking the big nose taboo with my new campaign on the #sideprofileselfie!! Let’s stop hating our noses for not being tiny, little snubs and learn to love them by sharing a #sideprofileselfie https://t.co/2WpuNQmqmY pic.twitter.com/hL6mZmYEwZ — Radhika Sanghani (@radhikasanghani) February 20, 2018

Here is my #SideProfileSelfie. As woman with a facial difference it’s not easy for me to post this. This is my “bad side”. I have horrible self esteem, but I think if we all support each other we can change the world! pic.twitter.com/JITIoDs4bM — 🦋PennyWise Loker (@PLoker) February 22, 2018

Shout out to my long nose with @radhikasanghani 💁🏻‍♀️💁🏻‍♀️! #SideProfileSelfie // Pic by Thomas Echegut. pic.twitter.com/S7puQGOtKE — Marina Carlos (@MarinaCpom) February 23, 2018

Absolutely in LOVE with @radhikasanghani 's #sideprofileselfie trend. We're fed a limited Western idea of beauty, & people with noses like mine often feel like we need to change. It feels so good to look at all of these pictures and see the beauty in my own Arab nose 🖤 pic.twitter.com/QjkUi2B2Ri — Holly Henderson (@Hollywoowooo) February 22, 2018

Had a hard time getting around to it, but I absolutely love my big nose. Thank you for starting this beautiful movement. pic.twitter.com/b5ogGBqWtc — Sam (@JoyofBevs) February 23, 2018

It's important to know your angles when taking a picture, but the new #SideProfileSelfie campaign, started by Radhika Sanghani, is on a mission to get people to embrace all parts of their bodies. Especially their nose.Mashable reported that the freelance journalist started the empowering movement this week. Sanghani called on people to share photos of themselves from a side angle to show off their noses despite the shape or size.Since Radhika launched the campaign on Tuesday, many people took to social media to post their own selfies with stories embracing their noses.