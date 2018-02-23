EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3126315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> KIPP co-founder terminated after allegations of misconduct.

The co-founder of KIPP, terminated after an investigation into allegations of misconduct, is denying those claims.Mike Feinberg was accused in 2004 of sexual harassment. That investigation resulted in a financial settlement and a two-week suspension.Then in spring 2017, sources confirm an investigation was launched into a new allegation of sex assault of a student. Feinberg was reportedly instructed he couldn't be around students or at the school unsupervised.Feinberg hasn't been involved in day-to-day operations of the school in about six years, according to the sources. His current role consisted more of advocacy and fundraising.Feinberg issued a statement of his own, through his attorney, denying the claims. "I am disappointed by the allegations described today and by the actions taken against me by the KIPP Board. I do not condone, nor have I ever condoned, or engaged in, misconduct of this kind. These allegations were thoroughly investigated by non-biased third parties who found no wrongdoing, and the action of the KIPP Board is very disheartening. My focus has always been to further the critical mission of KIPP, assist other schools in getting better, help all families succeed in life and to support the advancements of our community. I remain committed to everyone we serve, and will continue to serve."KIPP says it investigated on its own and then hired a law firm to conduct a second investigation.The organization says neither investigation was conclusive, but investigators did find credibility to the abuse claims.The Knowledge Is Power Program (KIPP) is a non-profit network of college-preparatory, public charter schools serving elementary, middle, and high school students.