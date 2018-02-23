SOCIETY

Backlash after college offers watermelon for Black History Month

NEW YORK --
A racially insensitive menu for a Black History Month meal has led to repercussions at New York University.

According to The New York Times , NYU President Andrew Hamilton says it was "inexcusably insensitive" for a food service company to feature barbecued ribs, corn bread, collard greens, and beverages with racist connotations: Kool-Aid and watermelon-flavored water.

Sophomore Nia Harris, who's black, says the head cook dismissed her objections and told her that black employees planned the menu.

Aramark says it has fired two workers and is retraining its NYU employees.

It's issued an apology to the entire NYU community and "communities everywhere" for the employees' "insensitive and offensive actions."

Harris says that in addition to their studies, black students have to do "extra work" - teaching sensitivity and respect.
