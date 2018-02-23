EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3129382" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 'BHS' school threat not connected to any Houston area schools

That screenshot was from a case in NEW MEXICO, not Bush HS. Don’t spread rumors https://t.co/aJNaq40vKL — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) February 23, 2018

Several students at Bush High School were being searched before entering school Friday morning after Fort Bend ISD confirmed there was some confusion in school threats.According to Fort Bend ISD, Belen High School in New Mexico, also known as BHS received calls about potential school threats.The screenshot sparked concerns amongst several parents and students, resulting in many students getting searched before school.Since then, Fort Bend ISD and the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said the screenshot comes from a school in New Mexico.