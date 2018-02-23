'BHS' school threat not connected to any Houston area schools

'BHS' social media threat not connected to Bush High School or any Houston area schools

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Several students at Bush High School were being searched before entering school Friday morning after Fort Bend ISD confirmed there was some confusion in school threats.

According to Fort Bend ISD, Belen High School in New Mexico, also known as BHS received calls about potential school threats.


The screenshot sparked concerns amongst several parents and students, resulting in many students getting searched before school.

Since then, Fort Bend ISD and the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said the screenshot comes from a school in New Mexico.
