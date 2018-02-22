Man accused of murdering 2 Baytown teens makes first court appearance

EMBED </>More Videos

Dressed in jail house orange and not uttering a word, Brandon Flores made a brief first court appearance Thursday morning. (KTRK)

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Dressed in jailhouse orange and not uttering a word, Brandon Flores made a brief first appearance inside a Chambers County courthouse Thursday morning.

He is charged with the 2015 murders of two Baytown teens, Alejandro Chavez and Jarvis Morgan.

The victims' families audibly gasped in court when Flores pled not guilty, a standard practice during initial court appearances.

"It's tough for any family to go through a murder, the murder of a child, and when you have someone that's fled, and gone for three years, it's a long time coming," said Cheryl Lieck, Chambers County district attorney.

Flores has been in jail in Mexico since 2016. But it took two years for extradition procedures to bring him back to face charges in Texas. His new defense attorney, just on the case Thursday, opened the door to a possible plea deal.

"We're always open to listening to any offer, and we're obligated to take that to our clients," said defense attorney Ed Lieck. "It doesn't mean, however, that we're open at this time to accept a plea and enter a plea."

The district attorney says a deal is possible, but the window is quickly closing.

"If they want to talk about something they can stomach, then the time for them to talk to me is now, because the closer we get to trial, all bets are off," said DA Lieck.

Family members of the two young men have been open to talking to the media before. However, after Thursday's hearing, they were quickly ushered out. DA Lieck told reporters that there was a gag order on the case. When pressed on how that's possible when she was speaking, she said there was going to be a gag order on the case, and that she preferred the families not speak out.

Flores' attorney says he was going to ask for bail, but admits it's unlikely given he is charged with capital murder and had previously escaped to Mexico.

RELATED: Capital murder suspect in 2015 killings of 2 Baytown teens returns after fleeing to Mexico
EMBED More News Videos

Double murder suspect heads back to Baytown after flight from authorities

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
murderBaytown
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video