Astros' Kemp looking for place on team, likens self to superhero's butler

On team of superstars, Astros' Tony Kemp likens himself to Batman's Alfred (KTRK)

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (KTRK) --
On a team full of superstars, it is hard to find your place.

Astros infielder Tony Kemp is fighting to make this club, but his personality fits right in.

His locker is next to George Springer and Josh Reddick, and when those three are together, good conversations are bound to happen.

Kemp was drafted by the Astros in 2013 and considers himself a player that can play anywhere, anytime, anything you need. He embraces his role on this team.

"You have to," said Kemp. "That's what happens when you are on a team full of superstars. Maybe I'm like the butler in the Batman movie. Yea, I'm Alfred."
