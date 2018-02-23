EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3126315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> KIPP co-founder terminated after allegations of misconduct.

The co-founder of KIPP, who was terminated after an investigation into allegations of misconduct, is denying those claims.Mike Feinberg was accused in 2004 of sexual harassment. That investigation resulted in a financial settlement and a two-week, unpaid suspension, according to sources.Parents wonder why he wasn't let go then."If somebody at the top can get away with two allegations with a slap on the wrist, what makes us think, as parents, they're going to take anything else seriously," said Marcos Alvarez, a KIPP Explore Academy parent.Then, in the spring of 2017, sources confirm an investigation was launched into an allegation of sexual assault of a student. The alleged incident occurred in the 90s, but KIPP said they were made aware of it until the spring. During the investigation, Feinberg was reportedly instructed he couldn't be around students or at the school unsupervised.Feinberg hasn't been involved in day-to-day operations of the school in about six years, according to the sources. His current role consisted more of advocacy and fundraising.Feinberg issued a statement of his own, through his attorney, denying the claims.KIPP says it investigated on its own and then hired a law firm to conduct a second investigation. By law, allegations of sexual abuse must be reported to law enforcement or CPS. KIPP said per protocol, they notified CPS.The organization says neither investigation was conclusive, but investigators did find credibility to the abuse claims.The Knowledge Is Power Program (KIPP) is a non-profit network of college-preparatory, public charter schools serving elementary, middle, and high school students.