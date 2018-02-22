2-year-old Chicago boy brutally murdered, body stuffed in bag

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago police said a person of interest is in custody in the brutal murder of a 2-year-old boy. (WLS)

Jessica D'Onofrio
CHICAGO --
Chicago police said a person of interest is in custody in the brutal murder of a 2-year-old boy.

Police said the toddler suffered severe trauma from laceration and fatal stab wounds and that his body was stuffed in a bag.

Thursday morning, a small cross bearing his name with a basketball next to it had been set up outside the boy's apartment building.

The boy, identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Mateo Garcia Aguayo, was found unresponsive in a third-floor apartment in the 2700-block of South Avers in the Little Village neighborhood Wednesday.

Mateo Garcia Aguayo.



Family members grieved Wednesday afternoon as police went in and out of the building during the investigation.

One man said he saw a person, possibly a relative, running around looking for some kind of help. The man could barely talk and was shaking, asking to call the police to help look for a man who ran away.

"He told me that he couldn't talk and that he was shaking a lot so he wanted to see if we could call the police or something," said Rafael Abrego, a community activist.

Meanwhile, neighbors are horrified.

"I have kids of my own and I mean it's heartbreaking to hear something like that to a 2 year old," said neighbor Jairo Cholico. "Heartbreaking, just to know it happened on your block."

"It's very devastating. Very sad for anybody, any age to be murdered of anything. So I'm just devastated," said Quenshoda Howard, neighbor.

Wednesday night, more than 50 miles from Chicago, a person of interest was arrested in Kankakee County following a traffic stop by state police and the FBI. It is unclear what the relationship of that person is to the child.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
toddlerchild killedhomicide investigationu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
2-year-old boy murdered in Little Village ID'd, person of interest in custody
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video