Marines drink cobra blood during training

Photos from a joint exercise involving the U.S. and six other countries are going viral, after snapshots of Marines drinking cobra blood were posted.The Marines drank cobra blood during jungle survival training in eastern Thailand on February 17 while participating in Cobra Gold, an annual exercise involving seven nations.The United States, The Kingdom of Thailand, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea and Malaysia took part in Cobra Gold 2018.Photos of the jungle survival exercise, released by the Department of Defense, also show participants being shown insects, plants and lizards, as well as spits of "jungle meat" being roasted over an outdoor pit.