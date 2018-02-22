SOCIETY

Marines drink cobra blood during training

EMBED </>More Videos

Marines drink cobra blood during survival training (KTRK)

THAILAND --
Photos from a joint exercise involving the U.S. and six other countries are going viral, after snapshots of Marines drinking cobra blood were posted.

The Marines drank cobra blood during jungle survival training in eastern Thailand on February 17 while participating in Cobra Gold, an annual exercise involving seven nations.

The United States, The Kingdom of Thailand, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea and Malaysia took part in Cobra Gold 2018.

Photos of the jungle survival exercise, released by the Department of Defense, also show participants being shown insects, plants and lizards, as well as spits of "jungle meat" being roasted over an outdoor pit.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societymilitarysnakeu.s. & world
SOCIETY
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Chick-Fil-A cashier saves $3 for weeks to return it to customer
More Society
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video