Need a vacation? 5 great reasons to book a trip to Puerto Rico

If you've been thinking about a trip to Puerto Rico, here are five great reasons to book a trip to the island:
1. PR is open for business
Five months since Hurricane Maria decimated the Caribbean island, the headlines are still dominated by power outages and government turmoil. But the tourism industry is back in its feet, and ready for visitors. Most hotels, tour groups and restaurants are back up to full speed.
2. It's an easy trip
With daily non-stops from Houston, and with no customs or immigration to deal with, getting there is a breeze. You can leave the Bayou City in the morning and be sipping a cocktail on the beach by early afternoon.
3. There are deals to be had
Between the downturn in tourism and the upcoming slow season that is summer, you can find discounted rates and deals on everything from hotels to tours. Puerto Rican travel agent Daphne Barbeito says smaller family-run inns can be a budget friendly and more personal lodging option. A quick search of online rates shows rooms available starting around $50 a night.
With the next hurricane season starting in May, just make sure to look into cancellation policies and trip insurance when you book.
4. It's a great way to help the island
Tourism is one of the island's most important industries, and it has been hit hard by Maria. It's not just big hotels and companies that have felt the squeeze. The impact trickles down to small family-owned shops that depend on the local economy to be strong. By taking a vacation to a beautiful Caribbean island, you're helping families all over the island.
That's a win-win!
5. Experience the people
With white beaches, turquoise water, and tropical rain forests, there's plenty to keep you busy. But the greatest beauty on the island can be found in its people. Still warm and inviting despite all of mother nature's curveballs, you will find friendly smiles wherever you go, and that makes for a truly memorable vacation.
For more information, you can visit Puerto Rico's tourism website.
