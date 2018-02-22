CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Apparent road rage fight spills into busy intersection

STUART, Florida --
A case of road rage that put innocent drivers at risk was caught on camera in Florida.

The video was recorded by another driver and shows two vehicles - a car and a minivan - heading down a highway in Stuart, Fla.

We don't see what led up to the fight, but the car appeared to be driving slowly in front of the minivan, even jumping in front of the van when the driver tries to change lanes.

Once the cars made it to the intersection, three men got out, and the brawl was on in the middle of the busy intersection.

"Bystanders were involved trying to break them up, and the potential of those bystanders also getting hurt during this is increased," Stuart PD's Jeff Kittredge told WPTV.

Kittredge says the men in the car, who drove away at the end the fight, were arrested just down the road.

"Not only are you putting yourself in danger, but you're also putting other motorists in danger with aggressive driving," he added.

