Person of interest in custody in murder of 2-year-old boy

CHICAGO, Illinois --Chicago police said a person of interest is in custody in the brutal murder of a 2-year-old boy.
Police said the toddler suffered severe trauma from laceration, and fatal stab wounds. ABC7 Eyewitness News was told he may have been found in a bag.
Thursday morning, a small cross bearing his name with a basketball next to it has been set up outside the boy's apartment building.
The boy, identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Mateo Garcia Aguayo, was found unresponsive in a third-floor apartment in the 2700-block of South Avers Wednesday.
Family members grieved Wednesday afternoon as police went in and out of the building during the investigation.
One man said he saw a person, possibly a relative, running around looking for some kind of help. The man could barely talk and was shaking, asking to call the police to help look for a man who ran away.
Meanwhile, neighbors are horrified.
"It's very devastating. Very sad for anybody, any age to be murdered of anything. So I'm just devastated," said Quenshoda Howard, neighbor.
Wednesday night, more than 50 miles from Chicago, a person of interest was arrested in Kankakee County following a traffic stop by state police and the FBI. It is unclear what the relationship of that person is to the child.