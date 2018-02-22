STYLE & FASHION

Mannequins with stretch marks designed to look like real women

Company moves to make mannequins that look like real women but some say they still miss the mark. (WPVI)

Across the pond in Britain a fashion chain rolled out a new crop of mannequins that are meant to look more like regular women.

The store called Missguided created them with stretch marks and freckles and vitiligo.

It's all part of their campaign called "Make your Mark" where they also stopped airbrushing imperfections on images of their models.

While the move has been celebrated by many, critics say the move still somehow misses the mark.

That's because while the mannequins do feature some of the things that make us real, they're still all the same body shape -- tall and slim.

Some say if you really want to add diversity, make the mannequins in a ranges of sizes too.
