Despite backlash, father has no regrets on giving up his AR-15

EMBED </>More Videos

Mike Russell says he has no regrets.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina --
A Raleigh dad who felt compelled to give up his AR-15 rifle after the Florida school shooting is receiving backlash.

We first introduced you to Mike Russell on Monday night when he attended a Moms Demand Action forum.

Joel Brown caught up with Mike and his wife, Allie, who was a student at Virginia Tech during the 2007 massacre, at their home in north Raleigh.

Mike said that despite the pushback from some gun-rights advocates, he feels he made the right decision in the spirit of fostering a needed dialogue about the many components of solving the nation's gun-violence crisis.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
school shootinggun safetyschool safetystudent safetygunsgun controlu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Hundreds pack Raleigh forum on gun violence, reform
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video