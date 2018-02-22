Angleton police looking for stolen sewer pump

Angleton police are asking for people to be on the lookout for a stolen sewer pump.Officials say the pump was stolen from the lift station next to the Heritage Oaks subdivision sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday and early in the morning Sunday.The pump belongs to the city of Angleton.It also has a unique hitch and a sticker, which reads "RSC Equipment Rental," the company that the city bought the pump from.The axle was also severely bent.If you have any information, you're asked to call Angleton police at 979-849-2383.