About 40 minutes before Bart Whitaker was scheduled to be executed, the governor spoke.Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has chosen to commute the execution of the Sugar Land man convicted in the 2003 murders of his mother and brother.Abbott's actions came down to the wire after an unusual move by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, which recommended clemency in this case.Its decision, in part, was based on the pleas from Kent Whitaker, who met this morning with his son for what might have been the very last time.Whitaker was even served his last meal of chicken enchiladas, rice, beans and vegetables.By all appearances, the execution looked as if it would go forward. But now he will spend the rest of his life in prison, without the possibility of parole.Kent Whitaker threw kisses and embraced friends outside the Walls Unit in Huntsville after recalling the moment he learned his son's life had been spared."At that point I put it on speaker and let everybody hear it, and the whole room erupted. It was overpowering. So grateful. So grateful," Whitaker told reporters. "I want to thank everyone. In particular, I want to thank the governor."Not everyone was so supportive of Abbott's choice to commute Whitaker's execution.Death was the correct decision, said one of the jurors. She is disappointed but not surprised by what the governor did."We came to the conclusion that Bart Whitaker was a master manipulator. He manipulated people into killing for him. The death sentence was the correct sentence. I also feel he manipulated the parole board and the governor," said the juror, who asked not to be identified.Fort Bend County District Attorney John Healey told Eyewitness News, "I know the sentence of death was the appropriate decision, but I do respect the Governor's authority."Thursday night, Whitaker was being moved to an inmate processing center for re-classification within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, just hours after his father thought he was saying his final goodbye."We touched hands through the glass and said our goodbyes and we left to come here and he left to be transported to the Walls Unit," said Kent Whitaker.