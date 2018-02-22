RodeoHouston BBQ cook off begins with international flair

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The pits are firing and the marinades are mixed. It's barbecue time at RodeoHouston.
These ribs are NO JOKE! I’m hanging out with the Floyd, Morrow and Larkin cook off team. They are the longest standing team. They know BBQ. Can you hear me getting fatter?! @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/SPWh1Wl4Nv— Foti Kallergis (@FotiABC13) February 22, 2018
This is the third year the UK team Alice in BBQ Land is competing. They brought 11 staff members and some secret ingredients from their famous Red's True BBQ restaurant.
They're one of 252 teams competing in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2018 World BBQ Championship.
Alice in BBQ Land placed 66th last year with their brisket entry.
CHECK OUT RECIPES FROM THE ALICE IN BBQ LAND RECIPE BOOK
Each year, the team takes a two week road trip across the US to research BBQ. They said they will stand out this year.
"Because we are using our authentic style of barbecue that we have in the UK with our particular flavor profile, I think it's going to be a little different when the judges are tasting our meat versus some of the other competitors," said Scott Munro.
There are new rules for international teams this year. They can compete in all three categories and the Dutch oven dessert round.
New rules set for 2018 Rodeo Houston BBQ cook-off
Seven international teams are competing this year. So, what do they think of their odds?
"It would mean that something had gone seriously wrong in the judging tent. Our entry got mixed up with someone else's. No. I mean I think if we won it would be amazing, but they probably would not invite us back," James Douglas from Red's True BBQ.
Tickets for the three-day event are $15 for those 13 and up. Kids ages 3 through 12 are $5. Tickets include a complimentary sliced beef sandwich plate plus access to live music and admission to the carnival. It does not include access to private cook off tents.
RELATED: Thousands expected for RodeoHouston World BBQ Championship
Follow Foti Kallergis on Twitter and Facebook.