Yuli Gurriel has the hair and the hits.The Astros first basemen has gone from one of the best players in Cuba to an integral part of the team.This season, the club is trying to find more ways to utilize his weapons."I think his versatility needs to be utilized a little bit more," said manager AJ Hinch. "This is a perfect team for him culturally and how he has been able to transition from being an international star to one of the guys on a really good team."