HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're looking to volunteer, Baker-Ripley has plenty of opportunities in its ongoing Hurricane Harvey recovery effort.
The group needs volunteers to canvas neighborhoods, man phone banks, and help with home restoration.
Volunteers must first attend a new volunteer orientation meeting. Several are scheduled this week.
They are also encouraging work, school and church groups to get involved.
You can learn more about all these volunteer projects and more at www.baker-ripley.org.