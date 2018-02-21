ROAD TO RECOVERY

Volunteers still needed to help with Harvey recovery in Houston

Six months after the storm, Baker-Ripley is seeking more volunteers to help with their Hurricane Harvey relief initiatives. (KTRK)

ABC13 Staff
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're looking to volunteer, Baker-Ripley has plenty of opportunities in its ongoing Hurricane Harvey recovery effort.

The group needs volunteers to canvas neighborhoods, man phone banks, and help with home restoration.

Volunteers must first attend a new volunteer orientation meeting. Several are scheduled this week.

They are also encouraging work, school and church groups to get involved.

You can learn more about all these volunteer projects and more at www.baker-ripley.org.
Related Topics:
hurricane harveyroad to recoverydisaster reliefHouston
