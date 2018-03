Shake Shack coming to Montrose

Houston fans of the ubiquitous ShackBurger can rejoice. Popular burger joint Shake Shack will take over the familiar Montrose Burger King drive-thru location, Houston real estate news site Swamplot reports. This is the third Houston location of the New York-based chain.The news story notes that the fast-casual restaurant signed off on at least a 15-year residency at 1002 Westheimer Rd., next to Blacksmith, as of last week.CultureMap contacted Shake Shack's corporate representatives to confirm the report. While the restaurant's representatives had no official comment, a local real estate source has verified the report.To read more about this story go to CultureMap