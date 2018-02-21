FOOD & DRINK

Shake Shack coming to Montrose

Shake Shack coming to Montrose, another about to open in the Village (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston fans of the ubiquitous ShackBurger can rejoice. Popular burger joint Shake Shack will take over the familiar Montrose Burger King drive-thru location, Houston real estate news site Swamplot reports. This is the third Houston location of the New York-based chain.

The news story notes that the fast-casual restaurant signed off on at least a 15-year residency at 1002 Westheimer Rd., next to Blacksmith, as of last week.

CultureMap contacted Shake Shack's corporate representatives to confirm the report. While the restaurant's representatives had no official comment, a local real estate source has verified the report.

To read more about this story go to CultureMap
