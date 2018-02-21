It was not a good day for a barista in Washington state.The barista was violently attacked by a knife-wielding customer while she was making coffee. The man was apparently going through the drive-thru window when he lunged through the window and attacked the woman.He held her at knife point and then dragged her into an alley and tried to sexually assault her, Kent police said.The suspect took off when another customer pulled up to the coffee stand.The man hasn't been arrested, but with surveillance video, police say it won't be long before they find him.