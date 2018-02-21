Police in Seattle have released new video of a deadly confrontation involving a suspected car thief.The video shows the thief aiming a vehicle at a police cruiser.Police said the man ran after he was caught breaking into vehicles.Officers said the suspect fired at them multiple times during the chase, then crashed.In the video, you can hear police telling the suspect to show his hands.About 20 seconds later, you hear a string of gunshots.The suspect was killed. No officers were injured.