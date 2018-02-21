Houston Police Chief warns students to never joke about a threat saying, “you will be charged with a crime.” pic.twitter.com/1loTnejxvi — shelleychilders (@shelleyabc13) February 21, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3116077" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> These are just some of the school districts where students have been charged with making terroristic threats following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida last week.

Amid concerns after recent threats and the shooting massacre in Florida, Houston ISD and local law enforcement are taking extra steps to increase campus security.Houston ISD Superintendent Richard Carranza was joined by HPD Chief Art Acevedo and Harris Co. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez."We've asked all schools to review their emergency plans," Carranza said.He also reiterated that student safety is HISD's top priority and the district is taking steps on every campus to address any potential threats."We encourage anyone who might know of a potential threat to report that to us," Gonzalez said.Carranza stressed the importance for all community members to be brave and speak up if they see anything that strikes them as odd or raises red flags."The answer is not metal detectors, it's not razor wire in our schools," he added.