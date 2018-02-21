EDUCATION

'See something, say something': HISD and law enforcement address school safety

Houston ISD school officials and local law enforcement address school safety concerns. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Amid concerns after recent threats and the shooting massacre in Florida, Houston ISD and local law enforcement are taking extra steps to increase campus security.

Houston ISD Superintendent Richard Carranza was joined by HPD Chief Art Acevedo and Harris Co. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

"We've asked all schools to review their emergency plans," Carranza said.

He also reiterated that student safety is HISD's top priority and the district is taking steps on every campus to address any potential threats.



"We encourage anyone who might know of a potential threat to report that to us," Gonzalez said.

Carranza stressed the importance for all community members to be brave and speak up if they see anything that strikes them as odd or raises red flags.

"The answer is not metal detectors, it's not razor wire in our schools," he added.

RELATED: Schools on edge after week of lockdowns and alleged threats on social media
These are just some of the school districts where students have been charged with making terroristic threats following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida last week.

