R Kelly evicted from 2 Georgia homes over $30K in unpaid rent

R. Kelly evicted from two homes (KTRK)

DULUTH, Ga. --
Court documents show R&B singer R. Kelly has been evicted from two Atlanta-area homes over unpaid rent.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday that Feb. 13 filings with the Fulton County magistrate court show Kelly owes more than $31,000 in past due payments to SB Property Management Global.

Court filings show Kelly paid $3,000 a month and $11,542 a month, respectively, for two homes just 2 miles apart.

Records don't show criminal filings related to the matter. Neither the property company's Edmond Green nor Kelly spokesman Trevian Kutti would comment to the newspaper.

Last week, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office said it's still reviewing a file from Johns Creek police following July 2017 allegations that the Grammy winner was holding women against their will as part of a cult.
