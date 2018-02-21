MONTGOMERY, Alabama --The new wife of an Alabama man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation has filed for divorce.
Tonya Moore told WSFA that she did not know about her husband's alleged crimes.
Germaine Moore is accused of repeatedly sexual assaulting young, female relatives in Alabama and Michigan.
Tonya said she and Germaine have only been married for five months. She filed for divorce 10 days ago and says she's cooperating with state and federal authorities.
"I didn't know anything, I don't know anything. I've said that multiple times. I don't know anything," Tonya said.
She was arrested for hindering prosecution and for allegedly helping Germaine flee from police, which she denies.
Germaine was allegedly seen in a viral video with a 6-year-old little girl performing a sex act.
He is charged with rape and other sexual-related felonies in Alabama and Michigan.
Germaine is being held on a $5 million bond.
Two weeks after his arrest, Tonya said she is backtracking for any possible signs she might have missed along the way.
"He didn't even meet my kids until three months after I met him. I mean... I was careful, I thought," she said.