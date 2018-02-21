PETS & ANIMALS

Zoo: Coldilocks, oldest polar bear in US, passes away

EMBED </>More Videos

Coldilocks the polar bear dies at 37.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
The Philadelphia Zoo has announced Coldilocks, the oldest polar bear in the country, was euthanized due to a recent serious decline in her health.

According to the Zoo, animal care staff had become increasingly concerned about the 37-year-old Coldilocks, as she began showing worsening changes in her behavior and appetite.



The polar bear had a variety of age-related medical issues, the Zoo says.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Philadelphia Zoo says, "Making the decision to euthanize an animal is never easy, especially one as beloved as Coldilocks, but after observing her the past week and examining her on Monday morning under anesthesia, they reached a consensus that euthanasia was the most humane option."



Coldilocks was born on December 13, 1980, at Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, NY, and arrived at Philadelphia Zoo on October 6, 1981.

In December, the Philadelphia Zoo threw a birthday party for Coldilocks.

They celebrated her birthday with a peanut butter, honey, raisin and fish cake.
EMBED More News Videos

Happy 37th birthday, Coldilocks!



Coldilocks lived with her partner Klondike for more than three decades before the bear died in 2015 at age 34.

"At age 37, Coldilocks well surpassed a typical polar bear lifespan of about 23 years, and was the oldest polar bear in the country at the time of her death," the Zoo says.

Zoo officials say they work closely with Polar Bears International (PBI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving polar bears and the sea ice they depend on.

The Philadelphia Zoo is making a contribution in honor of Coldilocks to Polar Bear International, and they encourage all who appreciated Coldilocks and care about polar bears to do the same.
Those wanting to make a donation in Coldilocks' honor should visit the Philadelphia Zoo website, put her name in the honor section and the address should be Philadelphia Zoo.

Related Topics:
pets-animalsphiladelphia zoozoopolar bearbearu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Officers wrangle four-legged landscapers after goats, donkey walk off job
SPONSORED: Pick Your Pet
Happy Panda Day!
United: Flight attendant 'did not knowingly place' dog in bin
Dog with human-like face becomes latest internet sensation
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Show More
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
More Video