HEALTH & FITNESS

Billed as quick-fix diets but are juice cleanses safe?

EMBED </>More Videos

They're all the rage but are juice cleanses really good for you? A doctor weighs in with some warnings. (KTRK)

By
From the cabbage soup diet to the lemon tea detox: The liquid diet, liquid fast, liquid cleanse, whichever you'd like to call it, is all the rage.

People are trying them as a boost for weight loss. Amy Quinn and her husband used it as a jumpstart to a healthy lifestyle.

"It was more of an experiment. Nothing for long term. Just a reboot. Let's get back to the basics and see how we can manage hunger pains," said Quinn.

They tried the "squeeze online" 30 day liquid cleanse.

"The juices we used they laid it out for you. Each bottle was labeled A - E that was your breakfast, your snack, so there was no guesswork," explained Quinn.

After one week, Amy lost four pounds and her husband lost 10 pounds.

RELATED: The doctor is in: Here's what you can do for better health

But are liquid diets healthy?

"There are certain liquid diets that have very few nutrients to them. Ones that are based on things like tea and lemon juice, those sort of things where maybe there's not much in the way of proteins, carbohydrates or fats which we all need to be healthy," said Kelsey Seybold Clinic physician Dr. Patrick Carter.

Dr. Carter said it's important to make sure you're getting all of your vitamins and nutrients and that you don't stay on the liquid diet too long.

"You don't want to be too extreme and you don't want to stretch them out to the point where you get malnourished. Some of these are what I call extreme liquid diets that are not particularly good for your health," said Dr. Carter.

Dr. Carter also warns that if you have any medical issues or if you are on medications you need to be very careful about using a liquid diet for any great length of time.

"I'll put it this way, if a diet or product is promising that you'll lose say five pounds in three days, it is primary water that you're losing," said Dr. Carter.

RELATED: Keep it simple: Easy juicing recipes you can make at home
EMBED More News Videos

Here are easy-to-follow recipes if you're ready to try juicing.

Follow Samica Knight on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfooddietdietsdietingjuicer
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor second chance
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
Alka-Seltzer issues voluntary recall due to wrong ingredient list
Men's Salon 'The Gents Place' Debuts In River Oaks
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Show More
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
More Video