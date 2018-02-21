EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3116357" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman in Galveston says the man who stabbed her father in the throat will be caught, either by police or by her own hands.

A Galveston woman is pleading for help finding the man who stabbed her dad in the neck while he was at work.The brutal stabbing was the result of an argument over an air hose, according to the owner of A&A Tire Shop on Stewart Road.The customer allegedly asked to use the hose to clean his car, but then got into an argument with Charles Schatelowitz, who works at the shop.When the owner told the men to stop, the fight escalated.Sharla Schatelowitz, the victim's daughter, said her father was stabbed in the throat by the suspect, who then fled the scene.Charles is in stable condition, Schatelowitz said, but the family feared the worst in the initial moments after arriving at the shop."With a wound like that, and the incident-that someone could be so vicious and evil, as family we, of course, didn't know if he would live through it, would it be his last breaths, his last minutes on Earth?" Schatelowitz said.The family said they do not believe the suspect or Charles knew each other.Galveston police described the suspect as a black male, standing at 5 feet 8, approximately 180 lbs., with a shaved head. The man was last seen wearing a dark shirt.Schatelowitz said the man's vehicle was possibly a 2010 maroon Honda Pilot with lots of damage to the rear window after her father threw several lug nuts at the suspect's car as he drove off."It really ticks me off that someone thinks they can do something like that, and get away with it. But they're not. They're going to be caught and brought to justice, for sure," Schatelowitz said. "If I have to hunt him down myself, I will."