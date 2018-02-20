POLITICS

Man featured on Trump dating site has child sex conviction

A North Carolina man with a felony conviction for indecent liberties with a child was one-half of the poster couple for a new "Trump Dating" website. (KTRK)

GREENSBORO, North Carolina --
A North Carolina man who was one of the faces of a dating service for fans of the president has a felony conviction for sex with a child.

News outlets reported Monday that visitors to the Trump Dating website were greeted with images of Jodi and William Barrett Riddleberger. The married couple are conservative activists involved in a Tea Party-inspired political action committee. Their exact role with the dating site catering to supporters of President Donald Trump is unclear.

State records show William Riddleberger was convicted in 1995 of indecent liberties with a child stemming from filming sex with a 15-year-old girl. He was then 25.

He told WRAL-TV that he's "already paid (his) debt" for that charge. Records show he didn't serve prison time.

As of Tuesday morning, the site features a different couple.
