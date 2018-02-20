Deputies say an alleged street racer was arrested after a tow truck driver saw him try to get away at the end of a chase with speeds up to 130 mph.According to the office of the Harris County Constable Precinct 5, 24-year-old Zaid Najar was seen racing in a vehicle on the West Sam Houston Parkway around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The constable's office said the vehicle was equipped with racing slick tires. Its headlights were also turned off in an effort to get away from toll road deputies.The vehicle exited the tollway and headed to a parking lot in the 9800 block of Bellaire, where deputies say he tried to leave the car.A tow truck driver witnessed the end of the chase and helped identify the driver, who allegedly tried to leave the scene on foot before authorities arrived.Najar was arrested on felony charges of evading arrest with a vehicle. According to the constable's office, Najar has a criminal history of street racing and evading.