Alleged street racer leads chase of more than 130 mph along West Beltway

EMBED </>More Videos

Alleged street racer arrested after chase of up to 130mph (Harris Co. Constable Precinct 5)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies say an alleged street racer was arrested after a tow truck driver saw him try to get away at the end of a chase with speeds up to 130 mph.

According to the office of the Harris County Constable Precinct 5, 24-year-old Zaid Najar was seen racing in a vehicle on the West Sam Houston Parkway around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The constable's office said the vehicle was equipped with racing slick tires. Its headlights were also turned off in an effort to get away from toll road deputies.

The vehicle exited the tollway and headed to a parking lot in the 9800 block of Bellaire, where deputies say he tried to leave the car.

A tow truck driver witnessed the end of the chase and helped identify the driver, who allegedly tried to leave the scene on foot before authorities arrived.

Najar was arrested on felony charges of evading arrest with a vehicle. According to the constable's office, Najar has a criminal history of street racing and evading.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
police chasehigh-speed chasestreet racingHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video